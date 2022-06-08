Oahu furniture company faces hundreds of customer complaints over shipping issues, delays

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After purchasing her dream home, Amanda Berthold of Colorado went on a hunt for the perfect couch. Her search led her to Valyou Furniture, which has locations across Oahu, where she customized a sectional sofa for nearly $6,000.
Berthold was told her couch would be delivered in parts at a time. Months later, she received half of the order, and the items were damaged.
"First of all you pay upfront in full even if they don't have inventory," Berthold claimed. "They (Valyou) don't even tell you that they don't have inventory, so they mislead you from the beginning."
Berthold added she was not able to return the items, and the company was not responsive to her complaints.
"They only give you 14 days to return an item so they make sure that they don't respond to anything within 14 days so you have no excuses. You can't return. You can't get a refund," Berthold said.
"If you do find a way to cancel your order, you have to pay a 20% fee to restock something that you were never going to get in the first place," she added.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) flagged Valyou in 2021 after it received a large number of complaints on its website. Since then, 192 customers have posted grievances on the site.
The latest complaint was posted two weeks ago.
On the BBB's site, Valyou has responded to multiple customer postings, blaming global supply chain issues for delayed shipments. The company also addressed customers' complaints over refunds and concerns over quality.
"They are working with the BBB to try to resolve some of the issues," BBB spokesperson Roseann Freitas said. "We do give a business an opportunity to go ahead and rectify the situation, so they are being looked at."
In response to customers' claims, Valyou sent the following statement to KITV4:
"We always welcome the opportunity to help our customers and our community to get to know our company better. The items you bring up do sound very concerning.
There are a lot of phrases here that we see repeated from time to time on our social media and on various review sites. It’s absolutely understandable that consumers would be concerned about these issues if they were an accurate reflection of our business.
However, what we see here is significant hyperbole. Similar to the biggest hurdles that importers, manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers in the furniture industry are facing worldwide, we do understand the frustrations of buying online and expected delivery times during a supply and demand backlog.
We’ve heard the sentiment before that it’s been long enough and we should have ironed out any pandemic-related wrinkles by now. We wish that that were the case. As can be seen in almost any retail industry, the effects of the pandemic are slow moving. The supply chain issues that are affecting global industry did not appear over night, and similarly, they will not disappear over night.
Valyōu Furniture investigates any customer concerns that come our way. We’ve taken great lengths to find root causes, implement fixes, and continue working to improve our services every day. As a quickly growing company we are revising and refining our processes constantly to become a better and better business for our customers.
In response to any specific concerns, we can confirm that we do not intentionally give false shipping dates. The dates we post are based on estimates provided to us by our suppliers and shipping partners. For this reason, we label all shipping dates as estimates and have an automated system in place to send updated shipping information to our customers as soon as we are made aware of any changes.
If a customer is concerned that they haven’t received any communication from us we would ask them to check their spam filter. Valyōu Furniture sets transparent warranties and has several programs in place that ensure customers receive a confirmation, updated shipping information as it becomes available, delivery notifications, and more.
Based on high demand of a top selling product, the Feathers Collection, we have experienced delayed production and customers that mention they are patiently waiting for the product.
We communicate to these customers that they have the option to cancel or replace their selected items due to the delay. In the case of a cancellation, we would process the return and refund their purchase within 14 business days.
We include a link in several of our weekly Feathers update emails where customers can reach out if they want to discuss these options. As a brand who values authenticity, we send weekly updates to each of these customers with the same option just in case their mind has changed along the wait time.
In one of these emails we touched on the current industry-wide delays saying, “Most industries, especially furniture, have seen some unexpected delays that you can read more about here. However, our efforts to find solutions are working and over the past month we’ve continued to stay on track with consistent production and deliveries.”
We have successfully delivered 6,000 Feathers products since November and we continue to fulfill the rest of our orders as quickly as possible. We’re committed to communicating that information regularly and frequently. The team at Valyōu Furniture ensures that order cancellations are not refused.
We’ve experienced delays with some of our payment solution vendors, which process the return of funds to the customer bank accounts based on their policy terms and conditions. These are partnerships we are looking into and updating to create a more convenient customer experience. We have been notified of damaged deliveries or incorrect orders. In these cases we replace the items or work with the customer to file a warranty claim. This occurrence is a very small percentage of orders.
It’s simply untrue that no one receives a refund and no one ever reaches a resolution with our customer service. Valyōu Furniture is not in the business of collecting “interest-free loans” from customers.
Our network spans tens of thousands of consumers and partners and represents one of the most explosive emerging platforms for ecommerce and furniture. Our product and logistic teams are solving some of the most difficult problems at the intersection of the physical and digital worlds.
Our operations teams are allowing us to meet the compassion of our customers and to allow our business to emerge and to be the solution during this challenging time."