Oahu father advises others to use child safety seats after devastating head-on crash near Kaneohe

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Twin 3-year-olds and their parents are recovering at home following the head-on accident we reported Thursday night.
Both children were treated at the hospital with the a girl spending the night in the ICU. The father of the two, spoke with KITV 4's Jefferson Tyler in an exclusive interview about what he feels saved the kids' lives.
The family was driving near Coral Kingdom in East Oahu when a truck hit their van head-on.
“The car came right into our lane. It only took like 2 seconds and then we had impact,” said Kenneth Lee, who is the driver of a minivan hit in the accident.
The truck crossed the center line on Kamehameha Highway near Coral Kingdom on Thursday, hitting the minivan with Lee, his wife, and their twin boy and girl inside.
“Our car was spinning around. All the air bags popped," said Lee.
Lee says while he and his wife were injured, he was most concerned if child safety seats protected their children.
“They moved forward a little bit,” said Lee.
But the seats primarily stayed in place and so did the kids. It could have been fatal, instead it ended in injuries. His son had a scratch on his head and a bloody nose. His daughter was held overnight for a concussion, but is now recovering.
“If this didn't happen, I would say I would not be sure how important car seats are. If you do not have an accident, you don’t know. But I know that a car seat saved my kids’ lives,” said Lee.
New car seat laws are now in place in Hawaii. Children under two have to be in a rear-facing car seat. That used to be only for 1-year-olds. Those under 10 years old have to be in a front facing child safety seat. That rule used to only apply to 7 years old and younger. Toddlers between two and four can ride forward or rear-facing but they have to be in a harness meeting federal safety standards.
Lee says his kids are a prime example of why these seats are so necessary.
“It important parents follow the instructions for the seats, strap in your kid right, and don't get lazy for one minute. It's important to strap in your kid. You don't know what is going to happen in the car,” said Lee.
