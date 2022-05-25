 Skip to main content
Oahu elections office re-sends 17,000 voter notification postcards due to errors

Election notification postcard

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu's Elections Division re-mailed 17,000 election notification postcards as of Monday due to printing and districting errors, officials reported to KITV4.

The election notification postcards confirm voters are registered to vote by mail and inform them of which district they're voting in.

Honolulu's Elections Division mailed out about 471,000 of the postcards in April, but were notified days later some had errors.

According to the city's elections administrator Rex Quidilla, the actual number of flawed cards is likely less than the amount re-sent, and the office sent the thousands of new cards out of an abundance of caution.

"The vendor was actually not able to isolate exactly who received the wrong cards. So any time we saw evidence of it occurring in a given run, we just mailed entirely to that mailing list," Quidilla explained. 

Of the 17,000 re-mailed, "16,000 of which are production error by vendor, and about 1,000 is errors where the districts have not changed to the new 2022 districts. This is a really tiny fraction of the cards that we mailed," Quidilla added.

Kauai's election office uses the same printer, Edward Enterprises. Voter cards from the special election last year for Kauai's prosecuting attorney got mixed up with cards for this year's election.

Edward Enterprises re-delivered all 40,000 postcards. The Garden Isle's elections administrator, Lyndon Yoshioka reported the postage alone costs tens of thousands of dollars.

"I must say I appreciate that they (Edward Enterprises) took the ownership of the error and they took care of the remailing and the reprinting so there was no cost to taxpayers," Yoshioka said. 

Edward Enterprises also covered the costs for re-sending the election cards on Oahu.

Some Honolulu voters were not discouraged by the mistake and their outlook on the election process hasn't changed.

"I trust the process implicitly, and it upsets me when these people, you know, especially during the presidential campaign, they criticized the process and don't trust it, I truly trust our voting process," voter Heather Kimura said. 

Quidilla added the elections office sends the postcards early to ensure there is still time to correct any potential errors.

"We still have three months to go until the election, we get this correct information out and make sure you go out and vote," Quidilla said. 

Click here for more information on the voting process on Oahu. 

More information from Kauai's office of elections is available here

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

