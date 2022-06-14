Oahu community activist group suing US Navy for Clean Water Act violations related to Red Hill

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 4
to 7 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Leeward Waters and
Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Protesters gathered at Pearl Harbor to rally for the defueling of Red Hill
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Wai Ola Alliance is suing the US Navy for ongoing violations of the Clean Water Act related to the fuel spill at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, according to court documents.
According to the lawsuit, the Wai Ola Alliance is seeking to have the court declare that the Navy violated the Clean Water Act, prevent them from any future discharge or pollutants except as authorized, and order them to take appropriate measures to prevent leaks from occurring while the Red Hill facility is defueled and closed.
The lawsuit also seeks civil penalties of nearly $60,000 per day for all violations that occurred after April 24, 2017, attorneys’ fees, expert witness fees, and other court costs related to the lawsuit, as well as “any such other and further relief deemed appropriate by the Court.”
A full copy of the lawsuit is included in a PDF at the bottom of this article.
The DOH order specifies a timeline of 30 days for defueling to be completed, after the Navy submits its plan. The Navy has said it estimates the process of shutting down the facility to take a year to complete.
After waiving its right to contest the order, Navy officials were required to provide DOH with an independent contractor’s assessment on Red Hill’s operations by May 15. Next they must release a plan and implementation schedule to defuel by June 30, and a plan for closure of the facility by Nov. 1.
On its website, the Wai Ola Alliance describes itself as a “diverse group of residents who have done the hard work of organizing the necessary legal, political, scientific, and community stakeholders to present a compelling case that the Navy has fiduciary and time-sensitive obligations to protect our drinking water from continued oil spills and must be held accountable.”