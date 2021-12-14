Oahu civilians in military housing angered by Navy response to tainted-water crisis

Despite the Navy's promises to help civilians affected by the contaminated water crisis, Radford Terrace resident Christine Roberts said her calls for help have been ignored.
"They're giving us numbers that don't work. Nobody calls back," she said. "I am a member of that community -- they should be taking care of us the same as everybody else."
It's been more than two weeks since military housing residents began complaining about getting sick from fuel-tainted water.
And the single mom of six -- two of which are living with her -- said she's been fighting to get alternative housing, health care and other resources from the Navy.
"We have not had anything for food, no per diem, no nothing," Roberts said. "I am at my financial limit right now. I have depleted my savings. I've had to sell my old wedding rings so that I can ... you know just stay afloat here."
Brookelynn Williams, a mother of five living at the Kapilina Beach Homes, said she and other civilians are also getting the run around.
"We want honesty. We've been getting so many conflicting emails from management," Williams said. "The community is in a panic and an uproar. Right now we as regular civilians, we honestly don't even know where to start to get the help."
The Navy didn't respond to a request for comment.
According to the Navy's website, the Navy has deemed alternative housing to be necessary for active duty service members, federal civilian employees and all other privatized housing residents living in 11 communities on Oahu.
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
