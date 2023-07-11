Oahu Care Facility nurses set to strike

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Oahu Care Facility nurses are set to strike starting Wednesday, July 12, at 6 a.m. for seven days.
Around 30 employees are set to strike to protest the facility owner's bad-faith bargaining and below-market wages that make it impossible to retain and recruit enough staff, according to a statement from the Hawaii Nurses Association.
The strike will be held in front of the Oahu Care Facility at 1808 S. Beretania Street.
The nursing team has been serving skilled nursing residents without a contract since February, when the Oahu Care Facility was acquired by a new owner, Pacific Skilled Healthcare LLC.
“It’s a shame that it has come down to this,” said Daniel Ross, president of the Hawaiʻi Nurses’ Association OPEIU Local 50, AFL-CIO. “No one wants to see a strike. The past five months have been frustrating. We have negotiated in good faith, but it has not been reciprocal. We have continually hit a wall and there has been little progress in reaching an agreement. Any time Oahu Care Facilityʻs management is ready to take the negotiations seriously, we will come back to the bargaining table.
"Instead of looking at long-term, sustainable staffing solutions and seeking to provide continuity of care for its residents, Oahu Care Facility has been mandating unsafe amounts of overtime andcontracting agency staff because they cannot recruit or retain staff with below-market wages. Agency staff costtwo to four times more than what their regular staff earn,” Ross added.
KITV4 has reached out to Oahu Care Facility but have not heard back at this time.