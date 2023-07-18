Oahu Care Facility nurses and nurse aids on the picket line

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to
11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Nurses and nurse aids at Oahu Care Facility joined together Tuesday morning for the seventh day of a seven-day strike.
The strike began on July 12 with health care workers are calling for higher wages. Rep. Della Au Belatti, who chairs the House Committee on Health and Homelessness, and Rep. John Mizuno who is chair of the House Committee on Human Services joined nurses Tuesday morning.
Each legislator gave a brief statement expressing their solidarity with the nurses and nurse aids. They shared their concern about the quality of care being delivered by Oahu care facility. They say the facility's owners bad-faith bargaining and below-market wages it makes it impossible to retain and recruit enough staff.
In a statement, the President of the Hawaii Nurses Association, Daniel Ross, said:
"Despite our efforts to negotiate in good faith through mediation, we are still far from reaching an agreement. we remain ready to meet with the employer to reach a fair agreement."
He went on to say now that the owner has arrived on Oahu he is hopeful it will speed up the bargaining process. Ross says the facility has been mandating unsafe amounts of overtime because they cannot recruit or retain staff with the low wages.
The nursing team has been serving the skilled nursing residents without a contract since February 2023, when the Oahu Care Facility was acquired by a new owner, Pacific Skilled Healthcare LLC.
The bargaining session with the owner will be held on Wednesday.