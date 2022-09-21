 Skip to main content
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...

.A long-period south-southwest swell is increasing surf heights
along south facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands. The swell is
expected to peak during the daylight hours today, and then slowly
lower from tonight through Friday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...Through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Oahu business owner hit with possible medical ID theft after losing $20,000 in previous case

  • Updated
  • 0
Possible Medical ID Theft at Queen's Medical Center

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) A Honolulu man who got his Identity stolen a year ago is a victim once again. This time the largest hospital in Hawaii is conducting an internal investigation into a possible case of ID theft this time to use its medical services.

The stolen identity nightmare for Phong Kha who runs his own auto body repair in mapunapuna began last July when his identity was taken. At that time, more than 20 thousand dollars from his bank account and credit cards were taken. Kha thought his nightmare was over until he got a call from Queen’s Medical Center.

Hawaii's largest hospital is now conducting an investigation to see whether someone recently used this man's personal information to access medical services.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com

