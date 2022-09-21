NTSB wants new cars to have devices to help combat drunk driving, speeding

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- To help curb drunk driving and speeding, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) renewed its request to manufacturers to outfit new cars with devices geared towards restricting reckless drivers.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) reported about 10,000 people across the nation die each year at the hands of intoxicated drivers.
To help prevent traffic deaths, the NTSB is asking have new cars equipped with technology to combat speeding and drunk driving, which the agency also recommended back in 2017. The systems are designed to stop or limit a drunk driver from operating a vehicle.
The NTSB is also asking that cars have technology either designed to alert drivers when they are speeding, or a system that restricts a car's speed, though it hasn't identified which should be implemented.
"Law enforcement is working diligently on patrolling the streets and the highways and we are asking the community to really take ownership of this and to do something about this and to spread the message with their family and friends not to drink and drive," MADD Hawaii Victim Services Specialist Theresa Paulette said.
The NTSB's request could become law with the help of an infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed in November, authorizing the transportation department to develop a rule for these car devices within the next three years.