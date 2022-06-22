NTSB releases preliminary report on Paradise Helicopters crash on Big Island

KALEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Investigators have released their preliminary report on the tour helicopter crash on the Big Island that injured six people in early June.
The Bell 407 helicopter operated by Paradise Helicopters departed from Kona International Airport about 5 p.m. on June 8 for a sightseeing tour. It crashed about 30 minutes after takeoff near the southernmost tip of the island.
In the preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), after about 30 minutes into the flight, the helicopter suddenly shook violently and then went into an uncontrolled spin. A passenger confirmed the spin and also told investigators she saw something fall off the helicopter but could not tell what it was.
The chopper continued a rapid, spinning decent until it impacted the lave field and ended up on its left side.
NTSB investigators examining the crash site noted that the helicopter’s tail boom had detached and come to rest about 762 feet northeast of the main wreckage. Investigators say the “upper left attachment fitting fastener” did not appear to be there and that the lower left attachment fitting was “fractured and showed displayed fatigue signatures.”
Portions of the tail boom were taken for further examination by the NTSB Materials Lab.
A copy of the NTSB report is included at the bottom of this article.
The rough lava field where the helicopter crashed is more than a mile from the nearest road, so rescuers had to be taken there by two helicopters, Hawaii County Assistant Fire Chief Darwin Okinaka said.
Six people were onboard when the chopper went down in the lava field. Four of the six miraculously only sustained minor injuries in the crash. Two others suffered serious injuries.