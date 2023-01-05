NTSB releases preliminary report into Hawaii Life Flight crash off Maui

According to the NTSB report, the Honolulu Air Traffic Control Center was in communication with pilot Brian Treptow and the flight started off normal. At around 9:12, air traffic control instructed Treptow to “fly direct to Tammi” – the fixed approach to Waimea airport – and Treptow acknowledged.
Read the full preliminary report at the bottom of this article.
A minute later, air traffic contacted Treptow again, asking him to verify that he was on the fixed approach route to which Treptow replied “Uhh, 13GZ is off navigation here… we’re gonna… we’re gonna give it a try.”
Air traffic acknowledged Treptow’s statement and instructed him to turn right to a 170° heading and maintain his altitude, to which Treptow responded, “Hang on.” That was the last communication.
A pilot in the area said he saw the Life Flight plane “well above and to the north of his northwesterly flight path” just before it entered into a spiral and crashed into the ocean.
"Like a downward spiral," he described. "I was like what's going on I've never seen an aircraft go just straight down. I saw him kind of hit the water and then his navigation lights kind of disappeared in the darkness."
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.