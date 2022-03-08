NTSB release preliminary report on deadly Kauai helicopter crash

KAUAI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary report on the deadly helicopter crash that happened on Feb. 22, near Barking Sands Beach, on Kauai.
The helicopter, owned and operated by Croman Corporation, was contracted y the US Navy and was being used to retrieve inert training torpedoes from the ocean at the time of the crash, according to the report.
Tracking equipment on the helicopter gave detailed reports of the aircraft’s movements on the day of the crash. According to data from that equipment, the helicopter departed the Barking Sands Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) and went about 44 miles out to sea where it performed its contracted maneuvers.
As it returned, it turned left toward a predetermined drop-off site known as the “Ordinance Recovery Area.” During its approach, the data shows the helicopter abruptly stopped its left turn and instead headed in a northeasterly direction when the data stopped recording moments before impact, the NTSB report stated.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.