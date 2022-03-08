 Skip to main content
NTSB release preliminary report on deadly Kauai helicopter crash

  • Updated
Kauai PMRF crash 2/22
Courtesy: Lindsie Fratus

KAUAI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary report on the deadly helicopter crash that happened on Feb. 22, near Barking Sands Beach, on Kauai.

The helicopter, owned and operated by Croman Corporation, was contracted y the US Navy and was being used to retrieve inert training torpedoes from the ocean at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Tracking equipment on the helicopter gave detailed reports of the aircraft’s movements on the day of the crash. According to data from that equipment, the helicopter departed the Barking Sands Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) and went about 44 miles out to sea where it performed its contracted maneuvers.

As it returned, it turned left toward a predetermined drop-off site known as the “Ordinance Recovery Area.” During its approach, the data shows the helicopter abruptly stopped its left turn and instead headed in a northeasterly direction when the data stopped recording moments before impact, the NTSB report stated.

Multiple Witnesses in the area filled in the gap, saying the helicopter was about 200 feet above the ground when it pitched nose down and crashed into the ground nose first.

All four crew members onboard the aircraft were killed in the crash. Croman Corporation identified the crew members as follows:

Daniel Maurice; 64, Chief Pilot, Check Airman and FAA Designated Pilot Examiner

Patrick Rader; 55, Command Pilot, Check Airman

Erika Teves-Valdez; 42, Mechanic and Aircrew

Mathew Haider; 44, Mechanic and Aircrew

The NTSB report has not identified what ultimately caused the crash.

A full investigation report conducted by the Navy, the Federal Aviation administration (FAA), and the NTSB could take up to two years to complete.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

