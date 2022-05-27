NRA meets in Texas amid protests after school massacre

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
.Surf along south facing shores will build through the morning,
then peak late this afternoon through Saturday as a long-period,
south-southwest swell moves through.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM HST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Protesters chant slogans outside the George R. Brown Convention Center to protest the National Rifle Association annual meeting in Houston, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
HOUSTON (AP) — The National Rifle Association’s chief executive has kicked off the group’s annual convention in Houston vigorously defending the rights of gun owners — three days after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school on the other side of the state.
Wayne LaPierre, longtime leader of the NRA, said every member mourned the lost lives. But he declared, "Restricting the fundamental human rights of law-abiding Americans to defend themselves is not the answer.
It never has been." Former President Donald Trump is to address the group later.