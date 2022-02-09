NPS asks for public input on Disaster Recovery Project for Volcanoes National Park

FILE - In this Saturday, July 14, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, lava from Kilauea volcano erupts in the Leilani Estates neighborhood near Pahoa, Hawaii. On Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, government scientists updated 18 U.S. volcanoes as a “very high threat” because of what’s been happening inside them and how close they are to people. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP)
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The public is invited to give input on proposed action for Hawaii Volcanoes National Park’s Disaster Recovery Project. The proposed action was made following the 2018 eruption and summit collapse at Kilauea.
The project will work to address park infrastructure and USGS-operated facilities that were damaged during the 2018 disaster.
According to the National Park Service (NPS), the Disaster Recover Project will do the following:
• Demolish three damaged structures at Uēkahuna Bluff on the Kīlauea summit (the former Jaggar Museum, the Okamura Building and the Geochemistry Annex).
• Repair and restore access to the existing overlook area at Uēkahuna adjacent to the former Jaggar Museum.
• Replace the Jaggar Museum visitor center function with a new building near the existing Kīlauea Visitor Center (KVC) by the park entrance. (KVC would still be used for administrative offices and K-12 educational programs, and the auditorium would still host public presentations).
• Realign Crater Rim Drive near the park entrance and install a roundabout to improve safety.
• Allow USGS to construct a replacement field station adjacent to the ball field by Kilauea Military Camp in the park.
The virtual meeting will be held on Feb. 24 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. If you do not have internet access, you can join by phone: 888-475-4499 US Toll-free; Meeting ID: 972 5227 1515.