Now Streaming! Hawaiian language play, 'Ho'oilina

...HIGH SURF WARNING CANCELLED FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL
ISLANDS...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
.A long-period south swell will gradually diminish, but will
continue to bring high surf to south facing shores of all islands
through tonight.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Surf of 10 to 14 feet this afternoon, gradually
diminishing tonight and Thursday.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate...Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
A large, long-period south swell affecting the area will have the
potential to produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances
through this morning. This swell may also produce some harbor
surges at times. Mariners using south facing harbors should
exercise caution when entering or leaving the port and when
mooring or launching vessels.
Hawaiian language theatre makes history, production to debut in ʻōlelo māhū.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Back in April, Hawaiian Language theater made history with Hooilina.
The production which debuted at Kennedy Theater at UH Manoa introduced us to olelo mahu.
And if you missed seeing the play in person—you now have the opportunity to watch it online.
Hooilina is a farcical hana keaka that knocks on the door of a Kanaka Maoli family anxiously poised for a will reading that will determine the fate of a huge inheritance from their loved matriarch. But, just as will is about to read—a stranger appears claiming her right to the endowment.
Director Akea Kahikina says the decision to offer the play on-demand is due to many request for hana hou.
