Now Streaming! Hawaiian language play, 'Ho'oilina

  • Updated
  • 0
Ho'oilina

Hawaiian language theatre makes history, production to debut in ʻōlelo māhū.

 Courtesy - University of Hawaii Manoa

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Back in April, Hawaiian Language theater made history with Hooilina.

The production which debuted at Kennedy Theater at UH Manoa introduced us to olelo mahu.

And if you missed seeing the play in person—you now have the opportunity to watch it online.

Hooilina is a farcical hana keaka that knocks on the door of a Kanaka Maoli family anxiously poised for a will reading that will determine the fate of a huge inheritance from their loved matriarch. But, just as will is about to read—a stranger appears claiming her right to the endowment.

Director Akea Kahikina says the decision to offer the play on-demand is due to many request for hana hou.

