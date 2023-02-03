Notice of Violation issued to construction company after boulder crashes through home

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward
Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters, Big Island
Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu has issued a Notice of Violation to a local construction company, after a boulder went crashing into a home last month -- narrowly missing a woman.
1816 Palolo Ave LLC, contractors Pro Build Hawaii Construction, and Engineer Xiang Yee were ordered to immediately stop work at 1816-H and J Palolo Ave in Palolo, and take immediate action to stabilize disturbed soils on the job site. They were also ordered to change the rock fall fence at the site, as it was 'not constructed as shown on the approved plan,' according to the violation notice.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.