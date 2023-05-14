'Nothing new to him': UH athletic director nominee ready for challenges

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4 Island News) - The University of Hawaii's Athletic Director nominee Craig Angelo plans to hit the ground running if he is confirmed to lead UH Sports. That's according to Angelo's former colleague, Frank Brogan, who was the president of Florida Atlantic University (FAU), where Angelo spent nearly nine years as the head of the athletics department.
Brogan says Angelo understands the concerns about raising revenue to improve facilities and offering support for the university's 21 sports, something familiar to him coming from his former school.
"When he was at Florida Atlantic University, we had a similar setup where we do a great deal of work with the Florida Legislature here for the non-academic programming, which means working with the leadership and the membership of the legislature. And Craig was very good at that. He's a good people person. He is very intelligent and very articulate. He knows his subject matter in college athletics, that's for sure, " says Brogan.
While Angelo has no ties to Hawaii, Brogan recalls when FAU came to a Hawaii bowl game, Angelo took some time to chat with UH athletic staff.
"Craig had a chance to, as he always did at every away game, talk with the people who make up the athletic department, and they talked about some of the great opportunities they have but also some of the great challenges that they face at the University of Hawaii, and so he became aware of that quite a long time ago."
If he is approved to take the helm, Angelo inherits the on-campus T.C. Ching Athletic Complex, where the current compacity is 9,346 seats for Rainbow Warrior fans. Construction began this spring to increase seating to 15,000 and is expected to be completed before the 2023 football season.
Brogan says Angelo has experience with aging or inadequate facilities at FAU.
"Craig was instrumental in fundraising for the athletic facilities and programming. As a result, we built a stadium of 30,000 seats, which is great for Florida Atlantic University. And much of that is because of his work to lay that ground and ensure we were prepared to move to the next level."
When asked to share who Angelo is outside of work, Brogan describes him as a great father and a man of good character.
"He is a first-class man, person, individual. He is of high integrity. He has an incredible family. Craig has six children. They're all like the Von Trapp family. He is such a great father."
The UH Board of Regents meets Thursday to vote for Angelo's nomination.