'Nothing new to him': UH athletic director nominee ready for challenges

craig angelos

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4 Island News) - The University of Hawaii's Athletic Director nominee Craig Angelo plans to hit the ground running if he is confirmed to lead UH Sports. That's according to Angelo's former colleague, Frank Brogan, who was the president of Florida Atlantic University (FAU), where Angelo spent nearly nine years as the head of the athletics department.

Brogan says Angelo understands the concerns about raising revenue to improve facilities and offering support for the university's 21 sports, something familiar to him coming from his former school.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

