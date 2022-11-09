Not everyone can use ballot "curing" to solve their election blues

HONOLULU (KITV)- While many races have been determined, there are still ballots being counted, with some close races still on the line. The final numbers may not be ready until next week.
Besides finishing up counting the votes, clerks’ offices all over Hawaii are also moving on right now, to the curing process. What that means is certain mail-in ballots have excuses that allow voters to cast their vote again.
But those are very specific cases.
When it comes to the Hawaii general election this year, even with all the preparation, the sheer volume of people, and ballots, some issues made it through the cracks. “I filled out my ballot and saw two envelopes. I saw that you could use the secrecy one or not. So, I thought, I will take the secrecy one. Then I got to the ballot box, and it said that you have to have your big envelope signed as well,” said voter Anne Workman.
In-person voting saw an issue as well. “It's my daughter's first-time voting. I asked her if she wanted to come and vote with me. She didn't realize until after we left and talked about the voting that they had given her the wrong district ballot,” said a voter named Ginger.
There is a process called curing, which allows voters to recast their mail-in vote after election day. But only 2 conditions qualify. “Well, the two instances are, if you didn't sign your ballot envelope or if we have a mismatch between what you provided on the envelope and what we have on the reference signature,“ said Honolulu Elections Administrator Rex Quidilla.
He says submitting your mail-in ballot without an envelope doesn’t qualify. “That's not a condition for curing, The time to ask us about that was before election day,” said Quidilla.
And as for getting the wrong ballot at the voting center? Quidilla says there are procedures in place that put that responsibility on the voter. “We have the voter verify we have the right district. It's really a matter of understanding your ballot and looking at it,“ said Quidilla.
Voters who qualify have until November 15th to cure their vote “They come in and sign something. They could do that. They could mail it in before the 5-day deadline. And there's another way to do it via smartphone,” said Quidilla.
So, there's plenty of time to make those votes count.
The Hawaii Office of Elections is responsible for processing all of the ballots submitted in the Nov. 8 General Election. The ballots must have been submitted by the 7 p.m. deadline, or voters must have been in line before the deadline.
