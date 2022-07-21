Nonprofit to distribute backpacks and school supplies to military children on July 23

National nonprofit Operation Homefront will distribute over 400 backpacks filled with school supplies to military children as part of their Back-to-School Brigade program to provide relief for military families on July 23 at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
Operation Homefront, with the support of local partners, distributes the backpacks in the annual Brigade program to help alleviate costs of school supplies to military families.
"For many of our nation’s military families, summer is a time of uncertainty as they frequently relocate from one duty station to the next, " Operation Homefront released in a statement. "This overwhelming transition to new communities, new schools, and new careers, along with inflation and tightened budgets, takes a huge toll on military families. This year, it’s critical that we offer support by eliminating financial challenges and giving these families one less worry as they acclimate."
For more information on this event, visit the Operation Homefront site here.
