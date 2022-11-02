Nonprofit helping kids in foster care find forever homes

HONOLULU (KITV4)-- Wendy's Wonderful Kids helps those in foster care find a forever home with a family that is best fit for them.
Children referred to this program are up to 3 times more likely to be adopted
in Hawaii in 2021, there were 1,418 kids in foster care, and 244 who were looking for a family to adopt them.
272 kids were adopted in 2021, which is an increase from the previous 10 years.
Social workers who need extra support to find permanent and loving families for kids will reach out to the nonprofit, Wendy's wonderful kids for help.
The adoption recruiter will then try to find a family that will fit the child's needs and be a good match.
Adoption recruiter, Mindy Chung, says it takes a village to match a child with the right family.
"We're not just looking for everybody we use a child focused approach. That means in getting to know the child we're looking for families that fit our children instead of trying to fit our children instead of trying to fit our children into someone's family" shares Chung.
The program recognizes that three groups run at risk for being adopted which include siblings, medically fragile children, older kids 11 to 17.
In 2021, Wendy's Wonderful Kids helped match two young boys, Levi and Lino, with loving parents.
Robin and Asi Fakaosi couldn't have children of their own, and fell instantly in love with the boys when thy were introduced to the.
November marks a year since the boys were adopted and they cant imagine life without their boys.
"As we got to know the boys and the people in their lives, we realized thy were our missing piece and they were our missing piece, and we were excited when the opportunity opened to adopt" shares Fakaosi.
They encourage other families considering adoption to take a leap of faith to help change their and a child's life for the better.
If you would like to make a donation to help support the program and allow for more kids to be adopted click here.