NOAA Fisheries, partners release injured Hawaiian monk seal that ingested a fishing hook

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A juvenile hooked Hawaiian Monk Seal known as "N2" has been given the green light for release back to the ocean water.
The Marine Mammal Center along with the Hawaii Marine Animal Response (HMAR) and partners released the Hawaiian monk seal back to Oahu after treating the animal for fishing gear ingestion at Ke Kai Ola on Hawaii Island back in January.
The seal was initially spotted with the fishing gear protruding from its mouth on Jan. 22, 2022 on Oʻahu’s Ka Iwi coastline.
The veterinary team at the Center removed a large barbed hook attached to nine inches of wire and a “pigtail” swivel from the juvenile seal.
“To quickly return this hooked juvenile seal back to his ocean home is an incredible success story and a testament to the importance of our ongoing partnerships to help save this species,” says Dr. Sophie Whoriskey, the Center’s Hawaiian Monk Seal Conservation Veterinarian.
N2 was also given a set of flipper tags which will be his lifetime permanent identification to help better monitor the juvenile seal.
“We’re proud to help give R7AF a second chance at life especially when the survival of each individual is critical to the recovery of the population," added Dr. Whoriskey.
The public can contribute to monk seal monitoring by reporting sightings of any Hawaiian monk seal, to the statewide NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline: 1-888-256-9840.