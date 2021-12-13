Offers go here

No tsunami threat to Hawaii following 7.6 magnitude quake north of Indonesia

  • Updated
  • 0
7.6M Quake Indonesia 12/13
USGS

HONOLULU -- There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a 7.6 magnitude earthquake north of Indonesia, Monday evening.

The quake was recorded at approximately 5:20 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time about 70 miles north of Maumere, Indonesia, -- in the Flores Sea -- at a depth of 47 miles.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Pacific Tsunami Warning Center gave the all-clear on the tsunami threat at 5:40 p.m.

“Based on all available data a destructive pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” NWS officials wrote. “No other statements are expected unless additional data are received.”

The NOAA/NWS reported the quake to be a 7.6 magnitude. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the quake to be a 7.3 magnitude.

