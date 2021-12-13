No tsunami threat to Hawaii following 7.6 magnitude quake north of Indonesia

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds up to 25 knots. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai and Oahu waters and channels. Rest of Maui and
Hawaii County waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU -- There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a 7.6 magnitude earthquake north of Indonesia, Monday evening.
The quake was recorded at approximately 5:20 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time about 70 miles north of Maumere, Indonesia, -- in the Flores Sea -- at a depth of 47 miles.
The National Weather Service (NWS) Pacific Tsunami Warning Center gave the all-clear on the tsunami threat at 5:40 p.m.
“Based on all available data a destructive pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” NWS officials wrote. “No other statements are expected unless additional data are received.”
The NOAA/NWS reported the quake to be a 7.6 magnitude. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the quake to be a 7.3 magnitude.
There is NO tsunami threat to Hawaii from a 7.8 magnitude earthquake north of Indonesia.
