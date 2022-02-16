No tsunami threat to Hawaii following 6.8M quake south of Fiji

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM HST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through mid-afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a 6.8 magnitude earthquake south of the Fiji Islands, Wednesday morning.
The quake was recorded at approximately 10:21 a.m. Hawaii Standard Time about 353 miles west southwest of Haveluloto, Tonga, at a depth of about 328 miles.
The National Weather Service (NWS) Pacific Tsunami Warning Center gave the all-clear on the tsunami threat at around 10:29 a.m.
“Based on all available data a destructive pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” NWS officials wrote. “No other statements are expected unless additional data are received.”
The NOAA/NWS reported the quake to be a 6.6 magnitude. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the quake to be a 6.8 magnitude.
NO TSUNAMI threat anticipated for Hawai'i from a 6.6 magnitude earthquake detected at 10:21 a.m. HST in the area south of the Fiji Islands. (Deleted earlier tweet to correct event location.)https://t.co/53LMh5q9Os