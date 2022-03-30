No tsunami threat to Hawaii following 6.8M earthquake near Loyalty Islands By KITV4 Web Staff Mar 30, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy: USGS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a 6.8 magnitude earthquake southeast of the Loyalty Islands near New Caledonia, Wednesday evening. The quake was recorded at approximately 7:44 p.m.The National Weather Service (NWS) Pacific Tsunami Warning Center gave the all-clear on the tsunami threat at around 7:52 p.m."Based on all available data a destructive pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii." NWS officials wrote. Local No tsunami threat to Hawaii following 6.9M earthquake near Loyalty Islands By KITV Web Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tsunami Threat Earthquake Seismology Meteorology National Weather Service Nws Magnitude Southeast More From KITV 4 Island News Local Excessive rainfall prompts Flood Advisory for Oahu Updated Jan 4, 2022 Local The price of paradise is getting higher ... at the gas pump Nov 4, 2021 Top-stories Federal mask requirements creating confusion and frustration at Hawaii airports Updated 6 hrs ago Local HPD welcomes new canine Scout, announces retirement of canine Falcon Updated Mar 17, 2022 Crime & Courts Kealakekua man charged in the attempted distribution of nearly a pound in cocaine Updated Mar 21, 2022 Local Sunday weather: Light winds, large surf Updated Jan 16, 2022 Recommended for you