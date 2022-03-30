 Skip to main content
No tsunami threat to Hawaii following 6.8M earthquake near Loyalty Islands

Courtesy: USGS

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a 6.8 magnitude earthquake southeast of the Loyalty Islands near New Caledonia, Wednesday evening. 

The quake was recorded at approximately 7:44 p.m.

The National Weather Service (NWS)  Pacific Tsunami Warning Center gave the all-clear on the tsunami threat at around 7:52 p.m.

"Based on all available data a destructive pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii." NWS officials wrote.

