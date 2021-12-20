Offers go here

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 to 30 kt, and seas 8 to 13
feet.

* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel,
Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

No tsunami threat to Hawaii following 6.2M earthquake of Northern California coast

  • Updated
  • 0
Earthquake NorCal 12/20
USGS

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a 6.2 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Northern California, Monday morning.

The quake was recorded at approximately 10:10 a.m. Hawaii Standard Time about 30 miles southwest of Ferndale, Calif. at a depth of four miles.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Pacific Tsunami Warning Center gave the all-clear on the tsunami threat at 10:14 a.m.

“Based on all available data a destructive pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” NWS officials wrote. “No other statements are expected unless additional data are received.”

Tap here to learn more about this quake from the United States Geological Survey (USGS).