No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 6.8 earthquake near Vanuatu

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FOR KAUAI OAHU MAUI COUNTY AND
MOST OF THE BIG ISLAND THROUGH 6 PM THIS EVENING...
...THE HIGH WIND WARNING FOR NORTHERN PORTIONS OF THE BIG ISLAND
HAS BEEN REPLACED BY A WIND ADVISORY...
.Robust high pressure far north of the state will continue to
produce strong and gusty trade winds. Isolated pockets of warning
level wind gusts are expected in the Kohala Districts of the Big
Island, where a High Wind Warning remains in place through
tonight. The Wind Advisory will likely be extended for portions
of the state on Thursday.
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 50
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai,
Oahu and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can knock down tree branches, blow
away tents and unsecured objects, and make it difficult to
drive, particularly for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt decreasing to 15 to 25 kt Friday.
Seas 10 to 15 ft subsiding to 8 to 12 ft Friday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Courtesy Hawaii Emergency Management Agency via Twitter
Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.