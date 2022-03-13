 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NO TSUNAMI THREAT to Hawaii after 6.7 earthquake in Philippines

  • Updated
  • 0
Tsunami map Philippines

The Pacific Tsunami Weather Center confirms there is NO TSUNAMI threat to Hawaii after a 6.7 magnitude earthquake rocked the Philippines near Luzon Sunday morning at about 11:05 Hawaii Standard Time.  

This is a developing story and we are working on getting more details. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK