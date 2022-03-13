NO TSUNAMI THREAT to Hawaii after 6.7 earthquake in Philippines By Sunshine Kuhia Smith Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author email Mar 13, 2022 Mar 13, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Pacific Tsunami Weather Center confirms there is NO TSUNAMI threat to Hawaii after a 6.7 magnitude earthquake rocked the Philippines near Luzon Sunday morning at about 11:05 Hawaii Standard Time. This is a developing story and we are working on getting more details. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author email Follow Sunshine Kuhia Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News News Oahu father finds creative solutions during Red Hill water crisis Updated Jan 2, 2022 Local Round top drive to close for geotechnical exploration work Updated Nov 25, 2021 Local Thursday Weather: Sunny start with light winds, trades fill in Friday Jan 20, 2022 Business Pressures of the pandemic delay environmental protection efforts Updated Jan 4, 2022 Local Service restored to majority of customers impacted by storm Updated Dec 9, 2021 Local Macron meets with Putin, leading Europe's diplomatic efforts to defuse Ukraine crisis Feb 7, 2022 Recommended for you