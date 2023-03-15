No tsumani threat to Hawaii following 7.1M earthquake near Kermadec Islands

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake rumbled near the Kermadec Islands, Wednesday afternoon.
The quake was recorded just before 3 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time in the Kermadec Island region, about 608 miles south of Ohonua, Tonga, at a depth of about 13.5 miles, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) lists the earthquake as a 7.0 in magnitude.
The National Weather Service Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued the “all clear” just after 3 p.m.
“Based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” NWS wrote in its final report.
NWS has issued a tsunami warning for coasts located within 300 kilometers of the epicenter. So far, reports of damage and or injuries near the epicenter have not yet been made.
According to the USGS, earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.
