‘No-show’ penalty to be imposed on Honolulu drivers who miss road test appointments

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Oahu residents who don't show up for their driver's test appointment will soon be penalized.

Starting on Monday, May 16, if you're a no show to your driver’s test appointment, you'll have to wait 14 days before you can schedule a new road test appointment. It will also cost you $8.

This comes after a more than 16% no-show rate on Oahu, according to the Honolulu Department of Customer Service.

The department says it hopes this penalty will reduce the two-month long wait list for a road test.

