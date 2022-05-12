‘No-show’ penalty to be imposed on Honolulu drivers who miss road test appointments By KITV Web Staff May 12, 2022 May 12, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Oahu residents who don't show up for their driver's test appointment will soon be penalized.Starting on Monday, May 16, if you're a no show to your driver’s test appointment, you'll have to wait 14 days before you can schedule a new road test appointment. It will also cost you $8.This comes after a more than 16% no-show rate on Oahu, according to the Honolulu Department of Customer Service.The department says it hopes this penalty will reduce the two-month long wait list for a road test.Please note the new no-show penalty procedure for road test appointments, which begins Monday, May 16. Visit https://t.co/nk2xwPdKps to learn more, or https://t.co/gwPNtJTMsw to manage your road test appointment. pic.twitter.com/XJVnFpbFBS— City of Honolulu (@HonoluluGov) May 11, 2022 Video Self-service vehicle registration kiosks get an upgrade By KITV Web Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Road Test Motor Vehicle Penalty Honolulu No-show Appointment Resident Driver's Test More From KITV 4 Island News Local Dept of Public Safety seeking recruits for State Sheriff Division Updated Apr 14, 2022 Local First Presbyterian Church of Honolulu at Ko‘olau cancels Christmas services due to COVID exposure Updated Dec 24, 2021 COVID-19 Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1 Updated Dec 22, 2021 Local Artists unite at Kakaako to raise money for Ukraine relief Updated Apr 1, 2022 Local Rainbow Helicopter Tours makes emergency landing at Ford Island Updated Nov 21, 2021 COVID-19 5 new COVID-related deaths, 184 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Mar 6, 2022 Recommended for you