No fuel contamination in Halawa Shaft, Board of Water Supply reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds up to 25 knots. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai and Oahu waters and channels. Rest of Maui and
Hawaii County waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Board of Water Supply on Monday revealed the latest test results of water samples taken from its Halawa Shaft show no contamination. Despite this, it's still concerned that could change in the future.
The board reports it has been testing water from its wells regularly for the past eight years and the analysis could detect elements such as mercury, lead, and fuel. Each sample costs $500 for analysis.
"Validate that results that are reported are accurate," Erwin Kawata, Board of Water Supply quality division program administrator, said. "This 122 (page) report for one sample site, this is typically the kind of size document for all of our analysis that we do."
The board's chief engineer Ernest Lau says he's scheduled to tour the Navy's Red Hill shaft on Wednesday. He wants to take a closer look at an area where part of a pipe broke back in May, that led to a fuel leak.
"We got the forensic report from the Navy which was heavily redacted, including the photos so I just want to see it for myself on what it might look like and ask them how far the fuel travel down the lower access tunnel. Remember the lower access tunnel and the Red Hill shaft are connected," Lau said.
Navy teams have been skimming and absorbing fuel from the contaminated water. Lau says that's not enough.
"It's really what's dissolved into the water and still traveling with the ground water that we do not want to pump up our wells at Halawa Shaft," he said.
Since the U.S. Navy informed the board two of its water sources were contaminated, BWS stopped pumping three of its own wells: Halawa Shaft, Halawa Well and Aiea Shaft out of an abundance of caution.
The board reports it will continue weekly testing for its five wells for chemicals until the situation changes.
