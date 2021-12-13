Offers go here

No fuel contamination in Halawa Shaft, Board of Water Supply reports

  • Updated
  • 0
BWS MAP 2
FILE

The Board of Water Supply on Monday revealed the latest test results of water samples taken from its Halawa Shaft show no contamination. Despite this, it's still concerned that could change in the future.

The board reports it has been testing water from its wells regularly for the past eight years and the analysis could detect elements such as mercury, lead, and fuel. Each sample costs $500 for analysis.

"Validate that results that are reported are accurate," Erwin Kawata, Board of Water Supply quality division program administrator, said. "This 122 (page) report for one sample site, this is typically the kind of size document for all of our analysis that we do."

The board's chief engineer Ernest Lau says he's scheduled to tour the Navy's Red Hill shaft on Wednesday. He wants to take a closer look at an area where part of a pipe broke back in May, that led to a fuel leak.

"We got the forensic report from the Navy which was heavily redacted, including the photos so I just want to see it for myself on what it might look like and ask them how far the fuel travel down the lower access tunnel. Remember the lower access tunnel and the Red Hill shaft are connected," Lau said.

Navy teams have been skimming and absorbing fuel from the contaminated water. Lau says that's not enough.

"It's really what's dissolved into the water and still traveling with the ground water that we do not want to pump up our wells at Halawa Shaft," he said.

Since the U.S. Navy informed the board two of its water sources were contaminated, BWS stopped pumping three of its own wells: Halawa Shaft, Halawa Well and Aiea Shaft out of an abundance of caution. 

The board reports it will continue weekly testing for its five wells for chemicals until the situation changes.

On Monday afternoon, Board of Water Supply Manager and Chief Engineer, Ernest Lau, and Program Administrator of the Water Quality Division, Erwin Kawata, spoke at a press conference about test results at the Halawa Shaft that show no signs fuel contamination.

Tap here to view the full BWS testing report or click on the PDF at the bottom of this article.

The BWS Halawa Shaft is separate from the Navy's Halawa Shaft. The BWS Halawa Shaft supplies water to 20% of Honolulu – serving 10 million gallons of water per day to the city, Lau said.

Download PDF BWS Red Hill Report
The Board of Water Supply says test results from its Halawa shaft show no signs of fuel contamination.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

