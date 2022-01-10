No Christmas tree burnings held on Ahu O Laka (Kāne'ohe Sandbar), DLNR credits increased patrols

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest swell will produce seas of 10 to 12 feet today,
increasing to 12 to 16 feet tonight.
* WHERE...All windward waters, most channels, and Kauai Leeward
Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KĀNE’OHE, Hawai’i (KITV4)—For the first time in years, no flames erupted from illegal post-holiday Christmas tree burnings on Ahu O Laka (Kāne'ohe Sandbar).
The state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Resources and Conservation Enforcement (DOCARE) credited their increased vigilance for deterring the annual bonfires.
DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said in a press release, “We believe the complete absence of any post-holiday tree fires is a result of our proactive approach in letting would-be burners know that they will be cited or arrested if caught engaging in this activity at the sandbar.”
According to the DOCARE, officers were patrolling the waters around Ahu O Laka on enforcement boats and jet skis during the evenings of Jan. 7, 8, and 9.
DOCARE Officer Jason Lee explained in a press relief that, while appealing to some, the Christmas tree burnings can have serious environmental and cultural repercussions.
“The burning of these trees on the sandbar, or anywhere on a beach in Hawai‘i is not only against the law but causes water pollution. Residents living along Kāne'ohe Bay have reported ash coming ashore after the bonfires. They are considered bad for the environment and culturally disrespectful,” said Lee.
The DOCARE ultimately reported very little boating activity of any kind over the weekend.