No charges for officers involved in shooting, Honolulu prosecutor praises response effort By 'A'ali'i Dukelow Jan 31, 2022 The two officers who recently shot and injured a suspect near Ala Moana Center last Monday night are not facing any charges, Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm announced Monday. Body camera footage reveals police fired nine shots at 48-year-old Ricky Linwood Kaleopa'a, who faces terroristic threatening and attempted assault charges. At around 10:30 last Monday, officers received multiple conflicting calls reporting Kaleopa'a either allegedly attempted to or stabbed another man. Video shows one of the officers trying to calm Kaleopa'a down as he holds a knife."He's doing things exactly right," Alm said of the officer's tactics while displaying the footage at a press conference. Before the shooting, one of several officers tried to taze Kaleopa'a, but had to get around him to get a clear shot, because the suspect had a backpack on and another bag draped over his front side. "At the same time, he (the officer) didn't want to get behind him, because then he'd be in the path of if officers one and two had to shoot," Alm explained. Another officer tried to retrieve the keys to the first officer's car to get a less-lethal shotgun that projects a beanbag-like bullet. However, Kaleopa'a then raised the knife over his head and allegedly charged the officers, forcing two of them, Justin Tamashiro and Noli Gandigan, to open fire. "This is a rare case where given the surveillance footage, given the body cam footage, we thought we had a very good take on what happened," Alm added. According to the prosecutor, officers commanded Kaleopa'a to drop his knife 25 times and administered first aid to him after he was shot until emergency personnel arrived."We couldn't have asked them to do a better job," Alm said. "This is exactly what we all hope for when the police are placed in these difficult situations."Kaleopa'a is still being treated for gunshot wounds. A ricochet bullet struck a security guard who witnessed the incident, but she did not need medical attention.