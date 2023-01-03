 Skip to main content
Ninth Maui County Council seat still up in the air, awaiting supreme court decision

Alice Lee and Noelani Ahia

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Nearly two months after election day, Maui voters are still waiting to see who their ninth county councilmember will be, even after the rest of the members took their oaths of office on Monday. 

Incumbent Alice Lee won the seat, which represents Wailuku, Waikapu, and Waihe'e, by 513 votes over Noelani Ahia. 

