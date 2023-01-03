Ninth Maui County Council seat still up in the air, awaiting supreme court decision

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Nearly two months after election day, Maui voters are still waiting to see who their ninth county councilmember will be, even after the rest of the members took their oaths of office on Monday.
Incumbent Alice Lee won the seat, which represents Wailuku, Waikapu, and Waihe'e, by 513 votes over Noelani Ahia.
But Ahia challenged the results in a lawsuit alleging the office of the county clerk did not give the 800 voters whose ballots were deemed deficient enough time to correct them.
"There was concern that not only were the hundreds of voters being disenfranchised, but also that it made the results of the election unknowable because after a week you can no longer count ballots, even if they were lawfully cast, there's a deadline to count ballots after the election day," Ahia's attorney Lance Collins said.
Now, the decision lies with the Hawaii Supreme Court, which Collins added typically issues a ruling before a candidate is supposed to be seated.
"It's been said that the only other case that people can remember where the supreme court didn't do that was in the case of Tommy Waters and Trevor Ozawa in 2018-2019," Collins said.
In the case between Waters and Ozawa, the court allowed both Honolulu City Council candidates the chance to make oral arguments -- then ordered a new election, in which Ozawa's victory over Waters was overturned.
While Ahia's suit has gained the support of 30 Valley Isle voters, Lee called the legal action baseless and argued the election staff did everything by the book.
"It's very unfair because when you look at the facts and you look at the law, they're clearly above reproach," Lee asserted. "Now you have to look at the source of the lawsuit, it was a candidate who lost. So under the circumstances, it's probably more emotional than factual."
It is unclear when the supreme court will announce its decision.
KITV4 reached out to the Maui elections division and we are awaiting a response.