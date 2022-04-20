Nine people displaced after roof blew off home in Kihei By Mika Miyashima Mika Miyashima News Anchor and Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Apr 20, 2022 9 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Photo by: Luana Abilay MAUI (KITV4) -- Nine people are displaced after their roof blew off their home in Kihei.It happened just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday on Moi Place.Neighbors tell KITV4 it may have been caused by the wind, saying the strong gust shook their house across the street.Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting the affected residents. Local Major clean-up underway on Maui to remove abandoned vehicles By Marisa Yamane Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Maui Kihei Moi Place Wind Mika Miyashima News Anchor and Reporter Mika is the co-anchor for KITV4 Island News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. Since joining KITV4 in 2016, Mika has also served as a multimedia journalist, weather, and traffic anchor. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Mika Miyashima Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Tuesday Weather: Breezy trade winds, passing windward and mauka rain Updated Apr 12, 2022 Local 2,800 flights canceled Sunday as winter storm hits East Coast Jan 16, 2022 Local From keiki to seniors, Nuuanu YMCA offers new art classes Updated Feb 12, 2022 Top Stories Oahu egg farm hopes to inspire more farmers to be sustainable Updated Nov 15, 2021 COVID-19 Hawaii healthcare worker visiting mom for Thanksgiving for first time since pandemic began Updated Nov 25, 2021 Local A Solution to Hawaii's Housing Crisis? Updated Apr 8, 2022 Recommended for you