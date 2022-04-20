 Skip to main content
Nine people displaced after roof blew off home in Kihei

Maui blown roof

MAUI (KITV4) -- Nine people are displaced after their roof blew off their home in Kihei.

It happened just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday on Moi Place.

Neighbors tell KITV4 it may have been caused by the wind, saying the strong gust shook their house across the street.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting the affected residents.

