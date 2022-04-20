Nine displaced after roof blows off Kihei home By Mika Miyashima Mika Miyashima News Anchor and Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Apr 20, 2022 Apr 20, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Photo by: Luana Abilay MAUI (KITV4) -- Nine people are displaced after a roof blew off of a Kihei home. According to neighbors, it happened just before 4 p.m. Wednesday on Moi Place.Neighbors tell KITV4 it may have been caused by the wind, saying the strong gust shook their house across the street.Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting the affected residents. Local Major clean-up underway on Maui to remove abandoned vehicles By Marisa Yamane Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Maui Kihei Moi Place Wind Mika Miyashima News Anchor and Reporter Mika is the co-anchor for KITV4 Island News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. Since joining KITV4 in 2016, Mika has also served as a multimedia journalist, weather, and traffic anchor. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Mika Miyashima Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Power restoration efforts are still in effect for areas on Maui Updated Dec 7, 2021 Crime & Courts Day 4 of the trial for brother of Kathrine Kealoha brings out years of FBI evidence Updated Apr 11, 2022 Local Hawaii resident takes home $1.3 million after winning Vegas jackpot Updated Mar 29, 2022 Local Plan to clean up polluted Ala Wai canal with thousands of mudballs Updated Apr 4, 2022 Local Maui Fire Department extinguishes Lahaina fire on Wednesday Jan 26, 2022 COVID-19 Maui County to give out thousands of at-home COVID-19 testing kits Updated Dec 29, 2021 Recommended for you