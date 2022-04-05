Nikki-Ann Yee awared the 2022 Friend of Youth Award

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Hawaii State Teachers Association presented the 2022 Friend of Youth Award to Nikki-Ann Yee, the co-founder of Ma’i Movement Hawaii.
The association members say this year’s recipient is an outstanding member of the community who works hard to support Hawaii’s keiki in several ways.
In October 2020, Nikki and her sister created Ma’i Movement Hawaii, a volunteer-run organization that raises awareness on menstrual equity and period poverty in Hawaii. The officials at Ma’i Movement believe that all young girls and women have the right to access menstrual products without worries of costs, embarrassment and stigma.
In a year and a half of operations, Nikki and her sisters organized the distribution of almost 300,000 period products across the islands as well as created a pilot program through six schools that provided menstrual product stations all over their campuses.
Nikki-Ann Yee has been a driving advocate for Senate Bill 2821. If passed, the bill would provide free menstrual products to students and teachers in Hawaii Public Schools. The bill was approved unanimously by the House Finance Committee and will move to a full floor vote in the House and Senate.
She was nominated by Sarah Milianta-Laffin, who serves on HSTA’s Board of Directors. Miliana-Laffin said that in addition to Nikki’s work in the state legislature to fight period poverty, Nikki is also committed to creating programs to educate and inspire students on the topic.
“This is not just about providing period products but about addressing basic gender and socioeconomic inequities in our society,” said Nikki. “We are in the middle of a big win but our fight is not over. We need to press Governor Igen to sign Senate Bill 2821.