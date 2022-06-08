NFL Legend and Native Hawaiian trailblazer Rockne 'Rocky' Freitas has died

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Former NFL player and prominent Native Hawaiian educational leader Rockne Crowningburg 'Rocky' Frietas has died, according to reports. He was 76.
Frietas was a former offensive tackle, playing for the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
His NFL career spanned 11 years, from 1968 to 1978.
Freitas played college football at Oregon State University and was drafted in the third round of the 1967 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was selected to the Pro Bowl after the 1972 season. His son Makoa was selected in the 2003 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.
"All of us at Oregon State are saddened by the loss of former Beaver football player and NFL great Rockne Freitas. His many community and higher education contributions in Hawaii positively served countless young people. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” Oregon State Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Barnes shared in a statement to KITV4.
Frietas was a prominent leader in Hawaii education. He served in various roles including at Ke Aliʻi Pauahi Foundation, Kamehameha Schools, and GRG Enterprises.
He also served as Hawaii Community College chancellor for six years, as vice president for university relations for the University of Hawaii System, and as associate athletic director for the UH Manoa.
"The entire University of Hawaii ‘ohana is saddened by the passing of Rockne Freitas, who retired in 2015 following nearly 23 years of service in key UH leadership roles. Freitas was a pioneer in Native Hawaiian advancement in both higher education and professional sports," UH Manoa shared in a statement.
According to UH Manoa Alumni website: "Freitas was a pioneer in Native Hawaiian advancement in both higher education and professional sports. He was the first permanent Native Hawaiian chancellor at a four-year university when he took the reigns at UH West Oahu in May 2013. He was also the first Native Hawaiian to make all-Pro in the National Football League, a feat he accomplished three times."
He was given the distinguished alumni reward from UH Manoa in 2017.
As a vice president of the University of Hawaii System, Freitas was instrumental in negotiating a move of the UH football team from the Western Athletic Conference to the Mountain West Conference in 2010 during the 2010–2014 NCAA conference realignment.
Frieta's son Makai told KITV4 that Rocky would've had one message: "Work hard. Use athletics as a vehicle to achieve higher learning. If I can do it braddah, you can too."
This story is developing, please check back for more updates.