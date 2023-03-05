Newly Crowned Hawaii State Spelling Bee Champion Talks About Her Winning Strategy

HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) More than 13,000 young people in The Islands competed in the Hawaii Spelling Bee to get to the big stage on Saturday. After competing at their individual schools and districts; 14 of the top spellers in Hawaii faced off on Saturday. The winner of the Hawaii State Spelling Bee is Sophia Chan. She is a 13-year-old 7th grader at Iolani school. Chan appeared on Good Morning Hawaii Sunday.
Sophia Chan will represent Hawaii in the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor, Maryland in the D.C. area on May 28-June 3, 2023.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.