 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Newly available farm lots for local farmers | Parcels being offered at below market value

  • Updated
  • 0
Ohana Farm Parcels Website

On Saturday, Aug. 22, Peter Savio is launching his newest opportunity for local farmers. Approximately 222-acres of farm lots at Ohana Farm Parcels will be available to local farmers at below market value.

 Courtesy - Ohana Farm Parcels

WAHIAWA, O'ahu (KITV4) -- On Saturday, Aug. 22, Peter Savio is launching his newest opportunity for local farmers. Approximately 222-acres of farm lots at Ohana Farm Parcels will be available to local farmers at below market value.

The lots are located adjacent to Dole Plantation in Wahiawa. Zoned as AG-1 of 2,3,4, and 5 acres sites are now available for purchase at a below market price of $109,000 per acre.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK