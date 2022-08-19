Newly available farm lots for local farmers | Parcels being offered at below market value

On Saturday, Aug. 22, Peter Savio is launching his newest opportunity for local farmers. Approximately 222-acres of farm lots at Ohana Farm Parcels will be available to local farmers at below market value.
The lots are located adjacent to Dole Plantation in Wahiawa. Zoned as AG-1 of 2,3,4, and 5 acres sites are now available for purchase at a below market price of $109,000 per acre.
Developer Savio Growth Ohana Farms LLC, an entity managed by Developer Peter Savio and Savio Realty Ltd., is offering the fee simple farm lots for sale.
Centrally located on Oahu 1/4 mile from the Dole Plantation Visitor Center, the land zoned only for agriculture use and positioned at 1,000-foot elevation, receives plenty of sun, has fertile soil and water for farming, and breath-taking views of the North Shore beaches and Haleiwa Town.
In order to farm the land, the original developer, Aloun Farms graded it, tilled it, prepared it by amending the soil and irrigated it. The land has produced fruits and vegetables for many decades which has been sold and distributed to market throughout Hawaii.
If you are interested, there is an Open House being held Saturday, Aug. 22 and Sunday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on the Haleiwa side of Dole Plantation, Kam. Highway at Paalaa Uka Road in Wahiawa.
