New York man, 77, dies after being pulled from waters near Kaanapali Shores Place

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.The combination of a north-northeast swell and a slowly
subsiding trade wind swell will maintain elevated surf along the
east facing shores through the day Friday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
MAUI (KITV4) - Maui Police responded to a 911 emergency call regarding four distressed swimmers near Kaanapali Shores Place on Wednesday afternoon.
Police received the call at around 2:50 PM and upon arrival, all swimmers had already been brought to shore by beachgoers and fire personnel.
Life-saving measures were performed on 77-year-old James Vanolpen who was visiting from New York, however, those measures were unsuccessful. The preliminary investigation revealed no signs of foul play.
An autopsy has been scheduled, this investigation is still ongoing.