New year, new you

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Typically a new year means New Year's resolutions.
While some opt for fitness goals or eating healthier, local financial professional Caine Nakata, says setting financial goals for the months ahead is also important.
But where many people hop off the fitness resolution train around March, according to Nakata it's much sooner when it comes to finances.
"We jump in there and we start doing it and we expect amazing results in a short period of time and what happens when we don't see that result? It wears off," said Nakata.
Nakata is the president of Milestone Wealth Management and he says the goal is to create little habits that create big results.
"Small steps which give them small wins that keep us motivated throughout a period of time," Nakata said.
One way Nakata recommends creating small steps, is by following a weekly program.
Week 1: Take Inventory
Week 2: Start Saving
Week 3: Look to the Future
Week 4: Get Support
WEEK ONE: TAKE INVENTORY
It doesn’t matter what your financial goal is, take week one to evaluate your budget and take inventory.
Most people will find their financial goals can be reached if they have a budget. It helps determine exactly where your money is going so that you see where you need to make changes.
Check your bank accounts for spending habits, and take a look at the debt you owe - student loans, car loans, credit card payments. Make a list and keep track of your balances, interest rates and payment due dates to make sure you’re not racking up any unnecessary fees.
Then, look at all your other expenses - utility payments, cell phone bills, groceries and entertainment.
If you need help making a plan, I have a helpful goal-setting worksheet on my website, www.milestonecoach.com.
"Don't do it all at once, spend maybe 20 minutes a day, figure out what assets you have, what have you saved, what have you acquired and then figure out what your loans are," said Nakata. "Then jump into your expenses and see where those dollars are going. If you don't know where the dollars are going, how do we make the adjustments or changes."
WEEK TWO: START SAVING
"Week 2 is where we actually start taking our small steps," Nakata said.
It’s incredibly important to have an emergency fund, no matter what the circumstances, especially if you used your emergency fund in 2021.
Make sure you replenish it with enough money to cover at least 3-6 months of your expenses.
One way you can start saving is to pay your future self before you spend.
You can do this by setting up automatic transfers from your checking account into a savings account.
"Whether that means we start working towards an emergency fund... usually that entails having 6-months of expenses. So set a time frame, how much are we going to set aside to take care of that emergency fund whether that's over the next 6 months or a year," said Nakata. "Starting small is important because we are able to see progress."
WEEK THREE: LOOK TO THE FUTURE
"What do we want our retirement to look like? Do we want to buy a home? Do we want to have a certain type of lifestyle," said Nakata.
Any strong financial plan incorporates both the short and long term. If you don’t picture yourself working in retirement, you need to create a plan that will last.
I recommend my clients put away 10-15% of their salary into a 401(k) or IRA.
To quickly check if you are on track, I have 4 milestones:
The first milestone is at age 30. You should have your annual salary saved in a retirement account, like a 401(k).
By age 35, you should have double your annual salary saved.
The milestones keep building on each other. You should have eight times your salary by age 60.
Finally, your ultimate goal is ten times your annual salary by age 67.
WEEK FOUR: GET SUPPORT
"Week four I believe is the most important," Nakata said.
If you got off to a rocky start, and making a budget or saving for retirement feels overwhelming, ask for help!
Consider asking a close friend, roommate or spouse to keep you accountable.
Set a time to check in with each other on a regular basis to discuss challenges and progress.
"We have to surround ourselves with people who are going to be supportive of our goals," said Nakata. "To remind us, this is what we committed to, this is why we committed to it, this is what we are trying to accomplish."