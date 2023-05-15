New 'Wind and Reckoning' film highlights difficult time in Hawaii history By KITV Web Staff May 15, 2023 May 15, 2023 Updated 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A celebration in LA tonight, for a film that highlights a troubling time in Hawaii's history. A pau hana mixer was held by ICAN to celebrate the debut of "The Wind and the Reckoning" LOS ANGELES, California (KITV4) -- A celebration in LA over the weekend, for a film that highlights a troubling time in Hawaii's history.A pau hana mixer was held to celebrate the debut of "The Wind and the Reckoning" in Los Angeles theatres. The International Cultural Arts Network put on event.Ican is a nonprofit that elevates Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in Hawaii's TV and film industry.The Wind and The Reckoning is about a family from Kauai that gets caught up in the leprosy pandemic. Tradition of lei giving threatened because of limited growers and aging lei makersThe family resisted the provisional government's order to quarantine leprosy patients to Molokai.Jason Scott Lee starred in the movie. Lee is of Hawaiian and Chinese decent and went to Pearl City High School.The movie will also be shown in New York City, San Diego, and Texas.While it's not scheduled for Hawaii theatres yet, DVDs of the movie can be ordered online at windandreckoning.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hawaii Pearl City High School Wind And Reckoning Jason Scott Lee More From KITV 4 Island News Local Unvaccinated Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants hope to return to the skies Updated Aug 22, 2022 News Scammers are selling fake insurance cards on Maui Updated Jul 28, 2022 Local Kitchen Door Napa grand opening brings Michelin chef-made cuisine to Ewa Beach Updated Apr 26, 2023 Local Two Americans, including one member of the 'CITGO6,' released from prison in Venezuela Mar 8, 2022 Local Families, civilians affected by Red Hill water contamination involved in lawsuits against Navy Updated Dec 15, 2022 Local Iolani grad, daughter of former MLB star, wins Gatorade award for softball Updated Jun 23, 2022 Recommended for you