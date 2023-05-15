 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New 'Wind and Reckoning' film highlights difficult time in Hawaii history

  • Updated
  • 0

A celebration in LA tonight, for a film that highlights a troubling time in Hawaii's history. A pau hana mixer was held by ICAN to celebrate the debut of "The Wind and the Reckoning"

LOS ANGELES, California (KITV4) -- A celebration in LA over the weekend, for a film that highlights a troubling time in Hawaii's history.

A pau hana mixer was held to celebrate the debut of "The Wind and the Reckoning" in Los Angeles theatres. The International Cultural Arts Network put on event.

Tradition of lei giving threatened because of limited growers and aging lei makers

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred