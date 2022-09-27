New urgency for The Food Basket to create Agriculture Innovation Center on Hawaii Island

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- With continued cancellations and delayed shipments of federal food products, as well as wholesale food purchases, The Food Basket's mission to end hunger on Hawaii Island is being tested.
In normal years, the shelves of The Food Basket have been fully stocked with fresh, chilled, and non-perishable goods from a variety of sources. But with the COVID-19 pandemic recovery efforts and supply chain issues, not only has the private industry been hurting, the usual Federal Emergency Food Program known at TEFAP is also experiencing unprecedented challenges.
“The Food Basket, Hawaii Island's Food Bank, is the sole food bank for the island,” said Executive Director, Kristin Frost Albrecht. “Historically, we have relied on the TEFAP program and charitable donations for our emergency food supplies. Now, we are experiencing a ‘perfect storm’ as we are purchasing most of our food and, at the same time, seeing a record number of our island neighbors in need due to the escalating costs of daily expenses.”
While The Food Basket provides emergency food programs similar to other organizations, it has also innovated several unique programs over the years to help fill in the gaps, like DA BUX Double Up Food Bucks, which operates statewide at over 100 retail outlets, including grocery stores, CSAs, farmers markets, and food hubs and provides a 50% discount on Hawaii grown produce to SNAP (food stamps).
“With over 90% of our food in the state coming from 2,500 miles away, we are one disaster away from extreme food insecurity," said Albrecht. “Programs like DA BUX are helping to increase food security by providing expanded markets for our agriculture producers, increasing affordable healthy food access for our most vulnerable residents, and strengthening our local economy with the influx of federal dollars from SNAP.”
Utilizing its history, The Food Basket has a plan for a sustainable food system campus to benefit Hawaii island.
The development of the Agricultural Innovation Park and Food Systems Campus has begun with The Food Basket’s acquisition of 24.5-acres in Hilo and initial input on the uses of the community complex.
The plans include agroforestry crop production, aquaponics, commercial kitchens, state-of-the-art processing facilities, technical assistance programs, streamlined food distribution, consolidated food storage for dry, refrigerated, and frozen items, educational programs, retail, and more.
“We are moving forward with urgency in our plans to build the Agricultural Innovation Park and Food Systems Campus given the ongoing and unprecedented food supply challenges we are experiencing," said Albrecht. “If we are to truly end hunger on our island, we must rely on food we can grow, harvest and process here – and the new facilities will provide an accessible and resilient agricultural hub to do just that.”
The need for monetary donations is essential. The Food Basket’s shelves can continue to be replenished and funds allocated to the Agricultural Innovation Campus project.
