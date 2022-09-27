 Skip to main content
New urgency for The Food Basket to create Agriculture Innovation Center on Hawaii Island

  • Updated
Courtesy - The Food Basket

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- With continued cancellations and delayed shipments of federal food products, as well as wholesale food purchases, The Food Basket's mission to end hunger on Hawaii Island is being tested.

In normal years, the shelves of The Food Basket have been fully stocked with fresh, chilled, and non-perishable goods from a variety of sources. But with the COVID-19 pandemic recovery efforts and supply chain issues, not only has the private industry been hurting, the usual Federal Emergency Food Program known at TEFAP is also experiencing unprecedented challenges.

The Food Basket joins GMH to talk about how supply chain issues has impacted their year-end food supply and their plans in the future to be 100% self sufficient.
The Food Basket

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

