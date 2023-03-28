New UH Manoa report highlights needs in social work workforce

...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU KAUAI AND NIIHAU FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON HST TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From Noon HST today through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms will increase in
coverage this afternoon through tonight. Periods of heavy
rainfall are possible over leeward and windward communities
of Oahu and Kauai through Wednesday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A new report from the UH Manoa Thompson School of Social Work and Public Health highlights the growing needs for social work services in Hawaii.
Some of the research topics covered include social work education programs, job market statistics and barriers to obtaining licensure. The findings include:
The need for social workers is growing. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts this demand will increase 12% in the next 10 years. At a time when staffing shortages plague the profession, accurate information about social work’s career trajectories is vital.
Better data is needed. Identifying and quantifying individuals with a social work background who are employed in other roles such as a counselor, outreach worker or behavioral health specialist, remains a significant challenge and represents one of the most significant gaps in social work data.
Licensing laws require revisions. Although the current social work licensing laws have provided a solid foundation for the profession and its scope of practice in the state, they require revision to enhance their original purpose and improve their implementation. For example, it is imperative to clarify and distinguish between licensed social worker (LSW) and licensed clinical social worker (LCSW), and clearly define the scope of practice for positions that necessitate these licenses. Further efforts must be made to strengthen the laws and ensure their proper implementation.
“As we work toward the growth of the social work workforce in Hawai‘i and the Pacific, we continue to build upon social work strengths of interdisciplinary collaborations, to continue to grow pathways from high school through academic degrees,” said Interim Dean Tetine Sentell.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.