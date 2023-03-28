 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU KAUAI AND NIIHAU FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON HST TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.

* WHEN...From Noon HST today through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms will increase in
coverage this afternoon through tonight. Periods of heavy
rainfall are possible over leeward and windward communities
of Oahu and Kauai through Wednesday afternoon.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

&&

New UH Manoa report highlights needs in social work workforce

  Updated
  • 0
UH Manoa

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A new report from the UH Manoa Thompson School of Social Work and Public Health highlights the growing needs for social work services in Hawaii. 

Some of the research topics covered include social work education programs, job market statistics and barriers to obtaining licensure. The findings include:

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

