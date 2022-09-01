New U.S. News & World Report survey reveals Americans' sleep worries, bad habits

To better understand Americans' sleep habits and sleep quality as of late, U.S. News & World Report's 360 Reviews team surveyed adults 18 and older across the U.S. about their sleep routines, which sleep aid products they use, and more.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- To better understand Americans' sleep habits and sleep quality as of late, U.S. News & World Report's 360 Reviews team surveyed adults 18 and older across the U.S. about their sleep routines, which sleep aid products they use, and more.
KITV4 spoke with Haniya Rae, Sleep Feature Editor for 360 Reviews at U.S. News & World Report, to learn more about the survey.
Question: Can you tell us a little bit about the survey?
Answer: U.S. News 360 Reviews surveyed Americans about their sleep routines and habits, their sleep quality, what sleep aid products they use, and more. While a majority of Americans (72%) say they follow a bedtime routine, those routines could use some improvement. One in three (36%) report rarely or never waking up rested.
Q: What are the main takeaways from the survey?
A: Americans’ poor sleep hygiene habits and their worries about the state of the U.S. are negatively impacting their quality of sleep. We found that some common factors contributing to poor sleep quality among Americans include: A partner’s snoring (47%), Eating too much before bed (33%), Falling asleep with the TV on (33%), Letting a pet sleep in bed with them (32%)
Q: Do you have any insights on the sleep habits of people in Hawai'i?
A: While our survey data doesn’t offer state-specific data at this time, a 2021 report from the United Health Foundation reports that Hawaii is the “least-healthy state” meaning they found Hawaii residents have the most insufficient sleep of any state. In the U.S. 32% of adults reported sleeping, on average, fewer than seven hours in a 24-hour period. In Hawaii, 39% of of adults reported sleeping, on average, fewer than seven hours in a 24-hour period. For comparison, the “healthiest” state in terms of sleep was Colorado, having the fewest percentage of adults sleeping fewer than seven hours a night, at 27%.
Q: Were there any surprising insights from the survey?
A: Yes. Perhaps the most surprising are the worries keeping Americans up. Nearly half (41%) say worries about inflation are negatively affecting their sleep. Worries about Covid (39%), gun violence in the U.S. (27%), and climate change (22%) are also interfering with Americans’ sleep. Americans also admitted what they’re willing to give up in exchange for perfect sleep: More than 1 in 3 (38%) would give up eating out (for one month) in exchange for perfect sleep. More than a quarter (28%) would give up seeing friends (for one month) in exchange for perfect sleep.
Here’s a preview of what the survey found:
41% of Americans are losing sleep over worries about the cost of living and inflation
27% say worrying about gun violence in the U.S. has negatively impacted their sleep
47% say their partner’s snoring has led them to have sleep troubles
32% of U.S. pet owners let their dog or cat sleep in bed with them
29% use devices with screens while falling asleep
28% would give up seeing friends for one month in exchange for perfect sleep
At a confidence level of 95%, this survey has a calculated margin of error of 3%, and survey responses were weighted in order to be representative of the U.S. population. You can read the survey findings here, and access the press release here.
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.