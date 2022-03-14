New species of wasp 'no bigger than a grain of dust' discovered at UH Manoa

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Seas building to 8 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
University of Hawaii at Manao College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A new species of wasp, no bigger than a grain of dust, was discovered at the University of Hawaii Manoa campus.
Entomologists with UH’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources named the tiny new wasp species Mymaromma Menehune – Menehune from Hawaiian mythology for being small, elusive, and rarely seen, researchers said.
“It’s such a big world, so many little creatures living their lives doing all kinds of different things that us bigger, clumsier humans don’t often pick up on,” said graduate researcg assistant David Honsberger in a press release about the discovery.
The discovery and study has been published in the Journal of Hymenoptera Research. According to the research, the Menehune wasp belongs to a group with “a very unique body structure.”
The back of its head can expand like a bellows, its mandibles push out instead of in a cutting motion, its fore wings feature long hairy setae, and its hind wings consist of just a stalk that dorks at the end. All of that detail is packed into an insect that only measures less than 2/100ths of an inch in length.
“Here, a tiny beautiful wasp about the size of a grain of dust, finds the eggs of another tiny insect laid in the texture of bark, and parasitizes and develops in them,” Honsberger said.
The tiny wasps were observed emerging from branches of a banyan tree on the UH campus.
Researchers collected the branches and scanned them under the microscope to locate any eggs laid on and under the bark. They then isolated the eggs in gel caps to see what would emerge and learned that the Menehune wasps were parasitizing bark lice eggs.
In a press release on the discovery, UH identified the researchers involved in the discovery as David Honsberger, Maya Honsberger and Mark Wright, all of UH Manoa, as well as John Huber of the Canadian National Collection of Insects. Also part of the team are Ali Miarkiani, Michelle Au, Shannon Wilson, Daniel Hausler, Vanessa Goodman and Laura Doucette of the Wright lab, school officials said.
