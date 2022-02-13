New series highlights history of kumu hula

HONOLULU (KITV4) – A new series beginning on Feb. 13, 2022, from Windward Community College (WCC) will explore the history of kumu hula.
The series, entitled Ke Ao Mālamalama o Ka Hula (the enlightenment of the hula), is hosted by renowned songwriter, kumu hula and Hawaiian Studies Lecturer Kawaikapuokalani Frank Hewett.
The first episode will be available on the WCC Facebook page on Feb. 13 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.
According to the press release, the series was inspired by the 1984 book Nānā i Nā Loea Hula: Look to the Hula Resources, and aims to build a deeper understanding of “the traditional ways of learning hula and “becoming” a kumu hula.”
The series will include a collection of interviews, talk story sessions, and panel discussions with renowned kumu hula including Robert Cazimero, Maelia Loebenstein-Carter, Leialoha Lim-Amina, Leimomi Ho and Vicky Holt-Takamine. The Feb. 13 episode will feature Coline Kaualoku Aiu, former Miss Hawaiʻi and kumu hula for the Halau Hula O Maiki, which was started by her mother and beloved kumu hula Maiki Aiu Lake.
“The stories of the hula are told by the people who dedicated themselves to the hula, that come from lineages and longstanding traditions of the hula…that continue to perpetuate the hula,” Hewett said in a press release. “The intent of the project is to build a strong relationship between the community and the college for a lifetime of learning and understanding the arts, the tradition and the culture of Hawai‘i founded on mālamalama, respect and honor.”
Additional episodes will air Feb. 20 and Feb. 27, premiering on the WCC Facebook page between 9-10:30 a.m.