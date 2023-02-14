New pediatric heart center at Kapiolani Medical Center a literal lifesaver for Hawaii families

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along
with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A kona low is expected to bring widespread heavy rainfall to
the Hawaiian Islands from Thursday into the weekend. The
threat for heaviest rainfall will begin Thursday for the Big
Island and then spread to the remaining islands as well
Thursday night through Saturday. Heavy rainfall rates for an
extended amount of time are expected to result in flash
flooding, particularly over already saturated areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11
feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay and Pailolo Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- February is American Heart Month, a time to reflect on your heart health. This Valentine's Day, Kapiolani Medical Center is prioritizing pediatric heart heath.
The medical center has opened its first pediatric heart center. This is the first facility in Hawaii to offer unique life saving services. The goal is to prevent families from having to go to the mainland where their child can receive lifesaving care.
Now, thanks to Kapiolani Medical Center, families can stay right at home.
Kayley Coloma received news that is every parent's nightmare: her baby has two heart defects. Coloma needed to have an emergency C-section at 37 weeks.
After her baby, Leila Rose, was born, her family was re-directed to a hospital on the mainland to receive necessary care. She says it was difficult to move her family away from home. It affected her job and was expensive to pay for flights.
"I wouldn't ever want families to have to go through the burden that we did. It's stressful and you don't have your support system," Coloma said.
To help relieve families who are in situations like Coloma, Kapiolani decided to open the new center. It has been in the works for over four years and was made possible because of Kapiolani's heart campaign raised more than $10 million to completely fund the launch of this center.
The new facility includes a cardiac catherization lab, so children can receive necessary care right here in Hawaii. The lab will allow physicians to treat defects, such as small holes in the heart and take measurements and samples.
Kapiolani pediatric cardiologist, Dr. Andras Bratincsak, says there are about 2 to 3,000 kids with heart diseases in Hawaii.
"There is a giant need for this and it is a game-changer for the children of Hawaii," Bratincsak said.
Bratincsak helped save a 2-year-old patient's life and her family says they are forever grateful.
"[Mika] really is here today only because of Kapiolani," shared dad, Mark Ohigashi.
Like Leila Rose, Mika had to be taken to the mainland to receive life-saving care. Mika's dad says being away from home was hard and is happy this will help other families avoid that struggle.
"Being away from Hawaii and home during such a stressful time. We don't want parents to go through that or families to go through that," Ohigashi said.
Leila Rose has to undergo more procedures but is now able to receive them here in Hawaii instead of traveling thousands of miles for care.
"Just so grateful and thankful that we can stay home and be with our support systems. It's just a huge weight off your shoulders," Coloma said.
The first procedures at the center were done about a month ago and Kapiolani says they're looking forward to keeping many other young hearts happy and healthy.