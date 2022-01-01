New Money Rules in 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Out with the old and in with the new.
2022 is putting some new money rules into effect that will impact your wallet.
But local financial professional, Caine Nakata, says if you really sit down and understand them there are a lot of things that can be taken advantage of.
New money rules for 2022 include:
- IRS Boosting Tax Brackets
- Higher 401(l) Contribution Totals
- Social Security Checks Increase
In 2022, the changes will be significant, going from 1% to 3%.
For example, if a married couple is in the top tax bracket of 37%, they will need to make $20,000 more a year to stay in that tax bracket.
"For most people it's going to mean more dollars in their pocket, which would give them the opportunity to either spend more and take care of themselves or their loved ones or perhaps save more," said Nakata.
Higher 401(k) Contribution Totals
In 2022, the amount you can contribute to your 401(k) will increase by $1,000 to $20,500 total.
IRA contributions will stay the same, but high-income individuals will be able to contribute to Roth IRAs next year.
The agency increased the income phase-out range for taxpayers making these contributions. It will range from $129,000 to $144,000 for single taxpayers.
"Due to inflation the number we actually need in retirement is a lot higher than a lot of us have prepared for," said Nakata. "Many believe they are going to need 60-70% of current income, but the reality for most people is they are going to need their full income if not even more."
Social Security Checks Increase
The Social Security Administration’s cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is the biggest boost in 40 years.
Beneficiaries are seeing a 5.9% increase in payments, which translates to an average benefit increase of $92 per month.
While retirees have no control over rising costs, they do have control over when they claim their Social Security benefits.
You can claim Social Security at age 62, but your benefit will be permanently reduced.
If you turn 62 in 2021, your full retirement age is 66 and 10 months. That’s the age at which you can claim Social Security benefits and receive your full amount.
If you aren’t sure what your full retirement age is, it is based on the year you were born. I have a chart on my website, www.milestonecoach.com.
Some of these new money rules are due to inflation hitting a 39-year high in 2021.
The Labor Department released it's November report saying the consumer-price index jumped 6.8% from a year earlier, the highest jump since June of 1982, and people are feeling it.
Here are some areas you may have noticed prices increased from the previous year:
- Energy prices have risen 33.3%
- Gasoline alone is up 58.1%
- Food prices are up 6.1%
- Fast-food restaurant prices surged 7.9%, the highest on record.
The U.S. Department of Energy also projects heating prices will be 54% this winter.
Unfortunately when asked if he thought the inflation trend would continue into 2022, Nakata said yes.