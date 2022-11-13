New members elected to Honolulu City Council could affect power dynamic

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Four seats on Honolulu's city council were open in the election. Three of the people voted in are new to the council. KITV4's Diane Ako looks at how this might change the power dynamic in this nine-member council.
Tyler Dos Santos Tam will be one of the three new faces on the Honolulu City Council. He'll represent District 6, which goes from Aiea to Downtown Honolulu. "All three of us are team players. We're going to figure out how things settle - the relationships and dynamics. But at the end of the day, it's all about serving the community and the constituents," he says.
He joins Matt Weyer, whose District 2 covers parts of Central, North, and East Oahu; and Val Okimoto, the new District 8 councilmember. She will represent Central Oahu.
Tommy Waters was just reelected to District 4 that covers Hawaii Kai, Diamond Head, and Waikiki.
KITV4 political analyst Neal Milner observes, "Half the council is really new. It'll certainly change the power and the dynamics. We don't know how, or how it'll affect Tommy Waters." Waters is the council chair.
"We'll find a way to work together, not only with the freshpersons but the existing colleagues on the council," assures Dos Santos-Tam.
"We'll see. It certainly will be different. It's going to take some time to see how," says Milner, who says he's not surprised by the tight race between Dos Santos-Tam and Traci Toguchi.
"You had two good candidates in that district. He's [Dos Santos-Tam] definitely smart. He's definitely a committed guy," Milner says.
Our analyst also thought the North Shore race between former deputy prosecutor Matt Weyer and big wave surfer Makua Rothman was interesting. "You had a well-known surfer running there against Weyer. They're not as well known in politics, but Weyer was certainly connected in a political way."
The race between Val Okimoto and former city and state lawmaker Ron Menor pitted two seasoned politicians against one another. "It is a district that includes a fair amount of Republicans by Hawaii standards. Val Okimoto is part of that," he says.
But how all the personalities blend together and affect the laws created for Honolulu's county, remains to be seen.